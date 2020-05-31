Mesaje în engleză de Ziua Copilului. SMS-uri, felicitări şi urări pe care le poţi trimite în 1 Iunie

Mesaje în engleză de 1 iunie, Ziua Copilului. SMS-uri, URARI şi FELICITARI de 1 iunie în limba engleză



Mesaje în engleză de Ziua Copilului. SMS-uri, felicitări şi urări pe care le poţi trimite în 1 IunieMesaje în engleză de 1 Iunie, Ziua Copilului. Ziua Copilului este un bun prilej de a aduce un zâmbet pe chipurile copiilor sau a celor care se simt copii. Acest lucru este foarte uşor de realizat prin transmiterea unui SMS, care poate fi, de ce nu, şi în limba engleză.

Some Important Facts About Children’s

Children Make You Want To Start Life Over

Children Are The Keys Of Paradise

The Best Thing To Spend On Your Children Is Your Time

Give A Little Love To A Child And You Will Get A Great Deal Back

Children Have More Need Of Models, Than Of Critics

A Child Mis-Educated Is A Child Lost

Happy Children’s Day

They May Not Always Smell Pure and Sweet

A Dirty Diaper or a Dampened Sheet

But With a Loving Cuddle and a Beautiful Smile

The Joys of Parenthood Are All Worth While

Happy Children’s Day

Children Are the Image of God

Let’s Celebrate the Spirit of Childhood on This

International Children’s Day

Children Need Love

Especially When They Do Not Deserve It

Happy Children’s Day

Deer R Some Things, Many Can’t Buy

1 Of Such Thing Is Our Childhood

Enjoy D Spirit Of Children’s Day

Happy Children’s Day

We worry about what a child will become tomorrow, Yet we forget that he is someone today. Happy Children Day…..

Childhood is about innocence and playfulness. It is about joy and freedom. Happy Children’s Day..!!

Time for some splashing fun Cheers ‘n’ jolly time for everyone coz it’s Children’s Day May the love n laughter always stay on every child’s face. Happy Children’s Day..!!

Chacha ka hai janamdivas Sabhi bacche aayenge Chacha ji ke phool gulab se.. Hum bache sama sab mehkayenge! Happy Children’s Day

Children need love, especially when they do not deserve it. Happy Children’s Day..!!

“Children are the World’s most valuable resources and its best hope for the future” Happy Children’s Day

Children are the image of God Let’s celebrate the spirit of childhood on this International Children’s Day

They may not always smell pure and sweet, A dirty diaper or a dampened sheet. But with a loving cuddle and a beautiful smile, The joys of parenthood are all worth while. Happy Childrens Day..!!

There r some things, many cnt buy, 1 of such thing is our childhood, enjoy d spirit of childrns day… Happy Children’s Day!

Dear children! A smile of yours can show heaven on earth. A twinkle of your eyes can still us for ages. Happy children’s day.God Bless.