FOTO| Ziua Copilului, la Sebeș: Lista câștigătorilor „TOMBOLEI COPILĂRIEI” organizată de primărie

Primăria Municipiului Sebeș și Centrul Cultural „Lucian Blaga” Sebeș au plăcerea de a anunța câștigătorii „TOMBOLEI COPILĂRIEI”, eveniment care s-a desfășurat on-line, cu prilejul zilei de 1 IUNIE 2020.
Mulțumim tuturor celor 1.871 de copii care au participat! Va felicităm pentru mesaje, desene, cântece, poezii, pentru fiecare gând!
Toți cei 148 de câștigători vor fi contactați telefonic sau prin e-mail, astfel: în data de 1 IUNIE 2020 – CÂȘTIGĂTORII BICICLETELOR, ROLELOR ȘI MINGILOR, începând cu data de 2 IUNIE 2020 – CÂȘTIGĂTORII CELOR 100 DE GHIOZDANE ȘI MĂȘTI.
IMPORTANT: PREMIILE VOR FI ÎNMÂNATE, CONFORM PROGRAMĂRILOR TRANSMISE TELEFONIC SAU PRIN E-MAIL, PENTRU A RESPECTA TOATE MĂSURILE DE PREVENȚIE DIN ACEASTĂ PERIOADĂ.
LISTA CÂȘTIGĂTORILOR:
BICICLETE
1) Ana Turean (bilet tombolă 832);
2) Ianis Boitan (bilet tombolă 1505);
3) Flavia Băjenaru (bilet tombolă 1866);
4) Tania Irimie (bilet tombolă 210);
5) Luca Constantin Roșca (bilet tombolă 902);
6) George Alisie (bilet tombolă 1219);
7) Miruna Damaris Stoica (bilet tombolă 1462);
8) Alexandra Biriș (bilet tombolă 1177);
9) Adrian Mortură (bilet tombolă 402);
10) Elena Stănilă (bilet tombolă 1077):
11) Sorana Spiescu (bilet tombolă 709);
12) Zian Vayasdy (bilet tombolă 641);
13) Elena Larisa Gagea (bilet tombolă 925);
14) Carlos Mărginean (bilet tombolă 1466);
15) Caterina Suciu (bilet tombolă 1283);
16) Robert Nistor (bilet tombolă 720);
17) George Cristea (bilet tombolă 1767);
18) Florin Paștiu (bilet tombolă 1818);
19) Alexandra Sora (bilet tombolă 635);
20) Eduard Adrian Obrejan (bilet tombolă 508);
21) Adelina-Maria Strapec (bilet tombolă 553);
22) Ștefania Ana Răhăian (bilet tombolă 581);
23) Vlad Mihai Cîmpean (bilet tombolă 990);
24) Carmen Maria Mercurean (bilet tombolă 1717);
25) Alexandru Florin Dragomir (bilet tombolă 1641);
26) Ștefan Henegariu (bilet tombolă 1778);
27) Diana Jinar (bilet tombolă 1820);
28) Andra Maria Lazăr-Mandi (bilet tombolă 791);
29) Cristina Fechete (bilet tombolă 1249);
30) Ioana Cristian (bilet tombolă 1542);
31) Luca Vasile Jurca (bilet tombolă 731);
32) Cătălin Solovei (bilet tombolă 604);
33) Sonia Andreea Săliștean (bilet tombolă 338);
34) Denisa Oprița (bilet tombolă 702);
35) Diana Vulcu (bilet tombolă 107);
MINGI
1. Vlad Ștefan Ianoș (bilet tombolă 410);
2. Andra Maria Bogdan (bilet tombolă 985);
3. Răzvan Nicolae Vlad (bilet tombolă 1388);
4. Ioana Pătruț (bilet tombolă 336);
5. Samuel Boca (bilet tombolă 1328);
6. Bianca Boitan (bilet tombolă 458);
7. Lucas Andrei Lupșe (bilet tombolă 301);
8. Mara Ioana Drumea (bilet tombolă 682);
9. Alina Maia Solomon (bilet tombolă 1485);
10. Rocsana Amelia Dăncilă (bilet tombolă 912);
ROLE
1. Darius Andrei Salade (bilet tombolă 1303);
2. Marius Eduard Moga (bilet tombolă 194);
3. Mihai Paul Vintilă (bilet tombolă 1172);
GHIOZDANE ȘI MĂȘTI
1. Patrick Zainea (bilet tombolă 1540);
2. Antonia Arpășean (bilet tombolă 782);
3. Carla David (bilet tombol 1521);
4. Andreea Ignat (bilet tombolă 873);
5. Bogdan Mihai David (bilet tombolă 1186);
6. Victor Bobar (bilet tombolă 1143);
7. Miriam Mărginean (bilet tombolă 1660);
8. Samuel Iulian Rezniciuc (bilet tombolă 1242);
9. Andrei Ștefan (bilet tombolă 768);
10. Dragoș Podean (bilet tombolă 71);
11. Bogdan Vușcan (bilet tombolă 147);
12. Sidonia Săliștean (bilet tombolă 1568);
13. Rareș Cazan (bilet tombolă 794);
14. Cătălina Tache (bilet tombolă 89);
15. Albert Andrei Matiș (bilet tombolă 948);
16. Timeea Coșercar (bilet tombolă 349);
17. Marina Isabela Cete (bilet tombolă 921);
18. Darian Morar (bilet tombolă 83);
19. Anda Sorina Ghibu (bilet tombolă 329);
20. Elena Beatriz Bîrsan (bilet tombolă 1083);
21. Sorana Maria Sterp (bilet tombolă 1180);
22. Alin Chihaiu (bilet tombolă 970);
23. Arianna Ioana Bogdan (bilet tombolă 1350);
24. Vlad Muntiu (bilet tombolă 810);
25. Alexandru Andrei Sârbu (bilet tombolă 51);
26. Răzvan Apolzan (bilet tombolă 515);
27. Bianca Maria Trifu (bilet tombolă 1797);
28. Rareș Vlad (bilet tombolă 280);
29. Maya Radu (bilet tombolă 582);
30. Maria Băra (bilet tombolă 521);
31. David Lesenciuc (bilet tombolă 283);
32. Andrei Lungu (bilet tombolă 1244);
33. Darius Câmpan (bilet tombolă 167);
34. Ioan Mihai Borza (bilet tombolă 1246);
35. Andrei Ciulea (bilet tombolă 1566);
36. Eduard Gabriel Cătanea (bilet tombolă 1133);
37. Rareș Ștefan Pușcaș (bilet tombolă 1305);
38. Theodora Bunea (bilet tombolă 441);
39. Camelia Deac (bilet tombolă 1102);
40. Amalia Nicoleta Vlad (bilet tombolă 369);
41. Bogdan Andrei Ordean (bilet tombolă 1620);
42. Eusebiu Botănel (bilet tombolă 50);
43. Adrian Ciucur (bilet tombolă 1088);
44. George Oprița (bilet tombolă 1353);
45. Raluca Albu (bilet tombolă 1231);
46. Emanuel Crețu (bilet tombolă 1472);
47. David Cătălin Fălămaș (bilet tombolă 1839);
48. Robert Hulea (bilet tombolă 774);
49. Alexandra Bena (bilet tombolă 1306);
50. Erika Pădurean (bilet tombolă 1495);
51. Daniel Grigor (bilet tombolă 114);
52. Ioana Grosu (bilet tombolă 1695);
53. Sorin Moga (bilet tombolă 772);
54. Andrei Cosma (bilet tombolă 1098);
55. Carmen Naomi Tofan (bilet tombolă 90);
56. Alexandru Albu (bilet tombolă 1743);
57. Georgiana Fekete (bilet tombolă 412);
58. Ștefania Csabai (bilet tombolă 91);
59. Cosmin Lazăr Mandi (bilet tombolă 790);
60. Alexandru David (bilet tombolă 759);
61. Beatrice Bulbucan (bilet tombolă 1531);
62. Raul Penariu (bilet tombolă 19);
63. Leonard Nicolae Balomirean (bilet tombolă 445);
64. Andreea Ștefan (bilet tombolă 94);
65. Filip Pienariu (bilet tombolă 125);
66. Diana Vlad (bilet tombolă 944);
67. Claudia Cristea (bilet tombolă 324);
68. Darius Orășan (bilet tombolă 455);
69. Nicoleta Grosu (bilet tombolă 542);
70. Antonia Marcu (bilet tombolă 1670);
71. Georgiana Nicoleta Mihălțan (bilet tombolă 1314);
72. George Mirca (bilet tombolă 1467);
73. Camelius Domnița (bilet tombolă 590);
74. George Istrate (bilet tombolă 419);
75. Bianca Maria Beleiu (bilet tombolă 460);
76. Victor Panciuc Rusu (bilet tombolă 1298);
77. Cezar Andrei Ghenescu (bilet tombolă 1730);
78. Sonia Maria Cîndea (bilet tombolă 505);
79. Tecla Pătruț (bilet tombolă 1651);
80. Luca Macavei (bilet tombolă 1453);
81. Laura Maria Opincariu (bilet tombolă 465);
82. Ana Maria Reisnaor (bilet tombolă 603);
83. Adelina Maria Penariu (bilet tombolă 20);
84. Alexandra Stănilă (bilet tombolă 1332);
85. Ciprian Andrei Moga (bilet tombolă 781);
86. Miruna Călin (bilet tombolă 644);
87. Alexandru Vasile Donisă (bilet tombolă 1335);
88. Luca Suciu (bilet tombolă 763);
89. Martha Capătă (bilet tombolă 802);
90. Clara Blândea (bilet tombolă 1482);
91. David Ilea (bilet tombolă 1373);
92. Alexia Păcurariu Cătană (bilet tombolă 1271);
93. Georgiana Spătar (bilet tombolă 316);
94. Lucas Chelaru (bilet tombolă 1223);
95. David Puțan (bilet tombolă 1859);
96. Raul Ionuț Cotoanță (bilet tombolă 1250);
97. Arianna Bogdan (bilet tombolă 690);
98. Noelia Suciu (bilet tombolă 1544);
99. Denis Ștefan Mercurean (bilet tombolă 193);
100. Luiza Negoi (bilet tombolă 1437).
MULȚUMIM SPONSORILOR: DML INVEST, SAN CASA, BELL FLOVER, ELIS PAVAJE, LINCOLN PLUS, DACOR FOREST, ELIO INDUSTRIAL, AMIAND HOUSE, DUPEX, CISEROM, TRANSYLVANIA SHOW.