18 aprilie 2020

Ziarul Unirea

18 cadre medicale din județul Alba, infectate cu COVID-19. Bilanțul național a depășit 1.000 de cazuri. Care este situația pe județe

de Ziarul Unirea

Conform raportărilor primite de către Institutul National de Sănătate Publică din teritoriu, din totalul celor 1031 de cadre medicale, care s-au infectat cu noul coronavirus, 18 sunt din județul Alba.

Care este situația privind cadrele medicale infectate cu COVID-19 din celelalte județe:

ELIT

Arad total 53
București total 149
Bacău total 11
Bihor total 2
Bistrița-Năsăud total 5
Brăila total 1
Botoșani total 9
Brașov total 27
Cluj total 15
Caraș-Severin total 1
Constanța total 2
Covasna total 9
Dâmbovița total 3
Dolj total 1
Galați total 35
Giurgiu total 15
Hunedoara total 37
Harghita total 1
Ilfov total 2
Ialomița total 1
Iași total 13
Mehedinți total 3
Mureș total 17
Neamț total 8
Prahova total 1
Sibiu total 11
Satu Mare total 2
Suceava total 462
Tulcea total 1
Timiș total 31
Teleorman total 15
Vâlcea total 3
Vrancea total 67

Email: stiri@ziarulunirea.ro
Tel: 0258.811.419

Lasă un comentariu

Salvează-mi numele, adresa de e-mail și site-ul meu, în acest browser, pentru data viitoare când doresc să comentez. Adresa ta de e-mail nu va fi publicată. Câmpurile obligatorii sunt marcate cu *

• Prin utilizarea acestui formular sunteți de acord cu stocarea datelor dvs. pe acest site web.


NOTĂ: Vă rugăm să folosiți un limbaj decent în comentariile pe care le lăsați. Folosirea de cuvinte obscene, atacuri la persoana autorului (autorilor) materialului, afișarea de anunțuri publicitare, precum și jigniri, trivialități, injurii se vor sanctiona prin cenzurarea partială a comentariului, ștergerea integrală sau chiar interzicerea dreptului de a comenta, prin blocarea IP-ului folosit. Site-ul ziarulunirea.ro nu raspunde pentru opiniile postate în rubrica de comentarii, responsabilitatea formulării acestora revine integral autorului comentariului.

Acest site foloseşte cookies! Continuarea navigării implică acceptarea lor. Acceptă Mai mult...