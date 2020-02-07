Mesaje în engleză de Valentine`s Day: Love is like war… Easy to start… Difficult to end

Mesaje de Valentine`s Day 2020 în limba engleză. Mesaje de dragoste pentru persoana iubită de ziua îndrăgostiților

Ziua Îndrăgostiților sau Valentine`s Day nu poate trece fără să-i trimiți un mesaj persoanei iubite. Pentru că nu este o sărbătoare românească ai putea trimite un SMS într-o limbă de circulație internațională.



Mesaje în engleză de Valentine`s Day:

Love is not about finding the right person, but creating a right relationship. It’s not about how much love you have in the beginning but how much love you build till the end.

Dragostea nu presupune numai intalnirea persoanei potrivite, ci si crearea unei adevarate relatii de cuplu. Iubirea nu consta in cat de mult iubesti la inceput, ci in cat de mult iubesti pana la sfarsit.

You may be out of my sight, but not out of my heart. You may be out of my touch, but not out of my mind.

Poti fi in afara vederii mele, dar nu si in afara inimii mele. Poti fi departe de atingerea mea, dar nu afara din mintea mea.

Citește și: FELICITARI de 8 MARTIE

When you love someone, it’s something. When someone loves you, it’s another thing. When you love the person who loves you back, it’s everything.

Atunci cand iubesti pe cineva este ceva. Cand cineva te iubeste este altceva. Atunci insa cand iubesti fiinta care te iubeste, asta inseamna totul.

It’s hard to tell your mind to stop loving someone when your heart still does.

Este greu sa ii spui mintii sa inceteze a iubi pe cineva atunci cand inima ta continua sa o faca.

Trying to forget someone you love is like trying to remember someone you never met.

Incercarea de a ierta pe cineva iubit este asemeni aceleia de a uita pe cineva pe care nu l-ai intalnit niciodata.

Love is giving someone the power to hurt you but trusting them not to.

Dragostea inseamna a darui cuiva puterea de a te rani dar a avea incredere ca nu o va face.

Love is like sunshine. It brings a golden glow to its beholder’s face. And a warm feeling all over their body. It awakens souls and opens eyes. And when its over, it leaves billions of small memories called stars, to remind the world, that it still exists.

Dragostea este asemeni rasaritului. Ea aduce o stralucire de aur pe fata celui care o traieste. Si un simtamant cald in tot trupul. Ea trezeste sufletul si deschide ochii. Iar atunci cand se termina, lasa in urma miliarde de mici amintiri numite stele, pentru a reaminti lumii ca ea continua sa existe.

Don’t fall in love with someone you can live with, fall in love with someone you can’t live without.

Nu te indragosti de cineva cu care poti trai, indragosteste-te de cineva fara de care nu poti trai.

The best and most beautiful things in the world can’t be seen or touched, but are felt in the heart.

Cele mai bune si mai frumoase lucruri din lume nu pot fi vazute sau atinse, dar pot fi simtite in inima.

They say you only fall in love once, it can’t be true. Everytime I look at you, I fall in love all over again.

Se spune ca nu te poti indragosti decat o singura data, dar nu este adevarat. De fiecare data cand ma uit la tine, ma indragostesc din nou de tine.

There is something special between me and you, the flutter in my heart and the glow in your eyes tells me our love is no lies.

Exista ceva special intre tine si mine, tresarirea inimii mele si stralucirea din ochii tai imi spun ca dragostea noastra nu este minciuna.

Love people, use things. Don’t use people, don’t love things.

Iubeste oamenii, foloseste lucrurile. Nu folosi oamenii, nu iubi lucrurile.

Love – a very strong word. Use with extreme caution.

Dragostea – un cuvant foarte puternic. Foloseste-l cu mare prudenta.

Love doesn’t make the world go round, it just makes the ride worthwhile.

Dragostea nu face pamantul sa se roteasca, dar face suportabila calatoria pe pamant.

Love is strong yet delicate.

It can be broken.

To truly love is to understand this.

To be in love is to respect this.

Dragostea este puternica si totusi delicata.

Ea poate fi usor distrusa.

Adevarata dragoste inseamna sa intelegi asta,

A fi indragostit inseamna sa respecti asta.

Love is when you don’t want to go to sleep because reality is better than a dream.

Dragostea este atunci cand nu iti doresti sa adormi pentru ca realitatea este mai frumoasa decat visul.

Each time I miss you a star falls from the sky. So if you look up at the night sky and find it dark with no stars, its all your fault, you made me miss you too much.

De fiecare data cand imi lipsesti o stea cade de pe cer. Asa ca, daca vei privi cerul noaptea si nu vei vedea nici o stea, inseamna ca au cazut toate, pentru ca imi lipsesti atat de mult.

Is that love i see in your eyes, or merely a reflection of mine?

Zaresc dragoste in ochii tai, sau este doar o reflectie a iubirii mele?

I wrote your name in the sand but the waves washed it away. I wrote your name on my hand but I washed it the next day. I wrote your name on a paper but I accidentally threw it away. I wrote your name in my heart and forever it will stay.

Ti-am scris numele pe nisip dar valurile l-au sters. Ti-am scris numele pe mana mea dar l-am spalat a doua zi. Ti-am scris numele pe o hartie dar aceasta mi-a fost luata de vant. Ti-am scris numele in inima mea si va ramane acolo pentru totdeauna.

Roses of red grow in my heart and they will never wither … Because they bloom every time I see your smile, hear your voice or just think of you!

Trandafiri rosii cresc in inima mea, trandafiri ce nu se vor ofili vreodata … Pentru ca ei infloresc de fiecare data cand te vad zambind, cand iti aud vocea sau doar cand ma gandesc la tine!

The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and to be loved in return.

Cel mai maret lucru pe care il poti trai vreodata este sa iubesti si sa fii iubit la randul tau.

A love that is denied only goes stronger.

O dragoste negata nu face altceva decat sa devina mai puternica.

If your heart was a prison, I would like to be sentenced for life.

Daca inima ta ar fi o inchisoare, mi-as dori sa fiu inchis in ea pentru totdeauna.

Meeting you was fate, becoming you’re friend was a choice, but falling in love with you was beyond my control.

Intalnirea ta a depins numai de soarta, prietenia cu tine a fost o chestiune de alegere, dar dragostea pentru tine nu a mai fost in puterea mea.

Faith makes all things possible. Hope makes all things work. Love makes all things beautiful.

Credinta face posibile toate lucrurile. Speranta face toate lucrurile sa se intample. Dragostea face toate lucrurile frumoase.

Love isn’t finding the perfect person, it is finding the imperfect person and seeing how they are perfect.

Dragostea nu inseamna sa gasesti persoana perfecta, ci sa descoperi o persoana imperfecta pe care sa o vezi perfecta.

Love is two hearts beating as one.

Dragostea inseamna doua inimi batand ca una.

Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.

Dragostea este compusa dintr-un singur suflet traind in doua trupuri.

I looked at a flower and thought it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen till I met you.

Am privit o floare si m-am gandit ca este cel mai frumos lucru vazut de mine in lume asta … pana cand te-am intalnit.

You are the sun in my day, the wind in my sky, the waves in my ocean, and the beat in my heart.

Tu esti soarele zilei mele, vantul din cerul meu, valurile din oceanul meu, si bataia inimii mele.

A life without love, is like a year without summer.

O viata fara dragoste este asemeni unui an fara vara.

Loving you has been the best thing ever happen to me.

Iubirea pentru tine a fost cel mai frumos lucru care mi s-a intamplat vreodata.

Love is in your heart not to stay, but to be shared.

Dragostea din inima nu trebuie sa fie tinuta inchisa, ci sa fie impartasita.

The most amazing feeling in the world is to look at someone you really care about and know they feel the same way about you.

Cel mai uimitor lucru din lume este sa privesti pe cineva la care tii cu adevarat si sa stii ca el/ea simte acelasi lucru pentru tine.

Love Is like war… Easy to start… Difficult to end.

Dragostea este ca razboiul… Usor de inceput … Greu de oprit.

Loving you makes my heart explode with happiness.

Dragostea pentru tine imi face inima sa explodeze de fericire.

Love is a journey not a destination.

Dragostea este o calatorie nu o destinatie.

True love doesn’t have a happy ending because true love doesn’t have an ending.

Adevarata dragoste nu are un sfarsit fericit, intrucat adevarata iubire nu are sfarsit.

The best way to love is to love like you have never been hurt.

Cea mai buna cale de a iubi este sa iubesti ca si cum nu ai fi fost vreodata ranit.

A day without your love is a day without life.

O zi fara tine este o zi fara viata.

You know it’s love when all you want is that person to be happy, even if you’re not the reason behind that happiness.

Stii ca este vorba despre dragoste atunci cand tot ce iti doresti este ca persoana iubita sa fie fericita, chiar daca nu esti tu ratiunea acelei fericiri.

Love is just a word till someone you meet gives it a meaning.

Dragostea este doar un cuvant pana cand intalnesti pe cineva care ii da inteles.

If you love someone, you give everything you can and don’t expect to receive anything in return.

Daca iubesti pe cineva, ii daruiesti tot ce poti si nu astepti sa primesti nimic in schimb.

Love can touch you just one time but it can last for a life time.

Dragostea te poate atinge o singura data, dar poate dura o viata.

They say it takes a minute to find a special person

An hour to appreciate them

A day to love them

But then an entire life to forget them.

Se spune ca iti trebuie un minut pentru a gasi o persoana speciala,

O ora pentru a o putea aprecia,

O zi pentru a o iubi,

Dar intreaga viata pentru a o uita.

No one is too young for love, because love doesn’t come from your mind, which knows your age, but from your heart, which knows no age.

Nimeni nu este prea tanar pentru a iubi, pentru ca dragostea nu vine din mintea care iti stie varsta, ci din inima care nu are nicicand varsta.

Love is nothing if there is no one to share it with.

Dragostea nu inseamna nimic daca nu ai cu cine o impartasi.

Love is to think about someone else more times in a day than you think about yourself.

Dragostea inseamna sa te gandesti la cineva de mai multe ori pe zi decat te gandesti la tine.

Do you love me because I am beautiful, or am I beautiful because you love me?

Ma iubesti pentru ca sunt frumos/frumoasa , sau sunt frumos/frumoasa pentru ca ma iubesti?

A relationship works best when both parties believe they got better than they deserve.

O relatie de iubire merge bine atunci cand cei doi iubiti cred ca primesc mai mult decat merita.

Love is the only word with a million definitions.

Dragostea este un cuvant cu un milion de definitii.

Love is a sweet breeze that tickles your feelings when you have closely shut your heart. Love is an unexpected guest that doesn’t even knock on the door and just invades your soul without asking permission.

Dragostea este o briza dulce care iti gadila simtamintele atunci cand aproape ca ti-ai inchis inima. Dragostea este un oaspete neasteptat care nici macar nu bate la usa si iti invadeaza sufletul fara a-ti cer permisiunea.

Life spent with someone for a life time may be meaningless. But a moment spent with someone who really loves you is more than life itself.

O intreaga viata petrecuta alaturi de cineva poate fi cu totul lipsita de sens. Dar un singur moment trait langa cineva care te iubeste cu adevarat face mai mult decat o viata.

If the only place that I can meet you is in my dream, I don’t want to wake up anymore.

Daca visul este singurul loc in care te pot intalni, nu vreau sa ma mai trezesc vreodata.

Good days come often. Bad days do too. But the best days only come when I’m with you.

Zilele bune vin adesea. Zilele rele de asemenea. Dar cele mai bune zile vin atunci cand sunt impreuna cu tine.

You are always in my heart, here and everywhere. There is no one in the whole world that makes me feel this way.

Esti mereu in inima mea, aici si pretutindeni. Nu mai exista nimeni pe lume care sa ma fac sa simt la fel.

Kiss me and you will see stars …. Love me and I will give them to you.

Saruta-ma si vei vedea stelele … Iubeste-ma si ti le voi darui.

It’s magic each time we hold each other, each time we cuddle, and each time we kiss.

E o magie de fiecare data cand ne tinem de mana, de fiecare data cand ne imbratisam si de fiecare data cand ne sarutam.

I love being loved by you.

Iubesc sa fiu indragostit de tine.

Those who love deeply never grown old, they may die of old age, but they die young.

Cei care iubesc profund nu imbatranesc niciodata, chiar daca mor la varste inaintate ei mor tineri.

You may not love me like I love you,You may not care for me like I care for you But if you ever need me, I will always be around for you.

Poate nu ma iubesti atat de mult cat de iubesc eu, poate nu iti pasa de mine atat de mult cat imi pasa mie de tine dar daca vei avea nevoie de mine vreodata, voi fi langa tine.

I love all the stars in the sky, but they are nothing compared to the ones in your eyes!

Iubesc toate stelele de pe cer, dar ele nu se compara cu ceea ce vad in ochii tai!