Valentine’s Day messages. Text messages or SMS that you can send to your loved ones

Happy Valentines Day 2020 • Valentine Messages • Valentine's Day Sms & Text Messages

FUNNY MESSAGES FOR VALENTINE’S DAY

On a scale of 1 – 10, you’re a 9 and I’m the 1 you need.

Aside from food, you’re my favourite.

I love you more than coffee, but not always before coffee.

We’re like hot chocolate and marshmallows – you’re hot and I want to be on top of you.

OK, I accept that you’re not Mr. Darcy, but I suppose you’ll do!

You’re the best: SPIDER SLAYING, DISH WASHING, GARBAGE TOSSING husband there is.

You are sooooo lucky to be married to me… Signed, Your beloved wife.

I may not be your first date, your first kiss or your first love, I just want to be your last everything.

I love you for your personality, but that generous heart is a really nice bonus.

I’ve fallen in love many times…but don’t worry…always with you, my love!

Every time you text me my cheeks hurt! I guess I smile too big!

Roses are red, stones are gray, this poem is obvious –What can I say? Oh… Happy Valentine’s Day!

Congratulations! You are my first repetitive Valentine.

Today… All I want to say is…Thank you for keeping my feet warm! I love you!

I’m glad we’re at the point in our relationship where I don’t have to pretend that I’m normal.

I love you more than my iPhone.

I love you more than my morning latte.

Dear food…will you be my Valentine? Yes…is about you, cutie Pie.

I love you because you left last scoop of ice-cream for me.

VALENTINE MESSAGES – FOR HIM AND FOR HER

I always looked for someone I could live with, but ended up finding someone I can’t live without. I love you!

With y our love close to my heart, I can ask nothing more…Near of far, whenever I go…you will be my companion forever.

My days and nights are spent thinking of you. My dream love came true, now that you are in my life. Happy Valentine’s!

My miles…you are far from me! By thoughts…you are close to me! By hearts…you are next to mine.

From the top of my head to the tips of my toes, always love you (name of he boy/girl).

Today is february 14th – St. Valentine’s Day. Women call it love day, while men name it as extortion day.

Love somebody? Yes, I do! Can you guess who? Yes, is you!

Today, let all that you do be done in love! I love you!

½ cups Hugs, 5 tsp kisses, 2 cups Special Holiday Cheer, 1 bag of Valentines, 2 big red hearts – Blend all and sprinkle with lots of love!

I don’t know why, but I like you…I don’t know whay, but I love you, I don’t know why, but when I don’t see your face, my day is sad. Maybe…because I don’t bear any meaning without you. Maybe…because I’ve discovered what love is! Only because of you… I love you!

The arms of love encompass with your present, your past, your future, the arms of love gather you together.

I only have eyes for you, my dear Valentine!

I loved you yesterday, I love you still, I always have alyaws will.

True love stories never have endings… Just like ours, I love you! Happy Valentine’s Day!

You’re so beautiful, You’re so fine! I wish so dearly that you would be mine, forever and always.

Blowing lots of love and kisses your way – Happy Valentine’s Day!

You are my life, you are my hopes, you are my veryday inspirtion, you are my everything! I love you!

Hope your day is filled with reminders of how much you’re loved.

Wishing the sweetest, happiest day to my forever Valentine

I’m so excited to be sharing our first Valentine’s Day together. I hope it’s the first of many…

Especially today, I hope you feel how much I love you and how grateful I am to have you in my life.

LOVE QUOTES – FOR ROMANTIC LOVERS

„The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. That’s what I hope to give you forever.” — The Notebook

The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves.” — Victor Hugo

The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart.” — Helen Keller

„I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more.” — Angelita Lim

„The heart wants what it wants. There’s no logic to these things. You meet someone and you fall in love and that’s that.” — Woody Allen

There’s no substitute for a great love who says, ‘No matter what’s wrong with you, you’re welcome at this table.'” — Tom Hanks

„I would rather spend one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone.” — Lord of The Rings

„You are my best friend, my human diary and my other half. You mean the world to me and I LOVE YOU.”

„Don’t forget I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.” — Anna (Julia Roberts) to William (Hugh Grant) in Notting Hill

„I choose you. And I’ll choose you over and over and over. Without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat. I’ll keep choosing you.”

„When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” — When Harry Met Sally

„I realized I was thinking of you, and I began to wonder how long you’d been on my mind. Then it occurred to me: Since I met you, you’ve never left.”

„Love is an untamed force. When we try to control it, it destroys us. When we try to imprison it, it enslaves us. When we try to understand it, it leaves us feeling lost and confused.” ― Paulo Coelho

„When I say I love you more, I don’t mean I love you more than you love me. I mean I love you more than the bad days ahead of us, I love you more than any fight we will ever have. I love you more than the distance between us, I love you more than any obstacle that could try and come between us. I love you the most.” — (Unknown)

„Because I could watch you for a single minute and find a thousand things that I love about you.”

“People think a soul mate is your perfect fit, and that’s what everyone wants. But a true soul mate is a mirror, the person who shows you everything that is holding you back, the person who brings you to your own attention so you can change your life. A true soul mate is probably the most important person you’ll ever meet, because they tear down your walls and smack you awake. But to live with a soul mate forever? Nah. Too painful. Soul mates, they come into your life just to reveal another layer of yourself to you, and then leave. A soul mates purpose is to shake you up, tear apart your ego a little bit, show you your obstacles and addictions, break your heart open so new light can get in, make you so desperate and out of control that you have to transform your life, then introduce you to your spiritual master…” ―Elizabeth Gilbert

“When love is not madness it is not love.” ― Pedro Calderón de la Barca