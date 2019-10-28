“Trick or treat!” • Mesaje, sms-uri și urări „înfricoșătoare” de Halloween în limba engleză • mesaje de groază de Halloween.



Sărbătoare de origine celtică, Halloween-ul este celebrat în foarte multe țări de pe glob. Celții considerau că toate legile spațiului și timpului sunt suspendate în această zi, permițându-le spiritelor să interacționeze cu cei vii. Această conexiune a sărbătorii cu mituri care de care mai înfricoșătoare face ca această zi să fie una tenebroasă.

Astfel sunt foarte faimoase petrecerile costumate în personaje macabre. Nu trebuie să îi uităm nici pe copii. Aceștia umblă din casă în casă spunând: “Trick or treat!” în căutare de dulciuri.

Nu uitați să trimiteți prietenilor și colegilor un mesaj de Halloween. Ca sursă de inspirație vă oferim o colecție de mesaje de Halloween în limba engleză.

De asemenea, puteți posta un mesaj special de Halloween ca status la avatar pe messenger, facebook, twitter sau altă rețea de socializare. Wishing you a groovy Halloween!

As the evil spirits lurk at your door and the jack-o-lanterns keep smiling, I wish that you have a frightfully awesome time on Halloween! Happy Halloween!

As the vampires are howling, be afraid and scared, for the creatures of the fright are no longer forgiving. Have a spooktacular Halloween!

For a jolly Halloween! Wishing you an old-fashioned Halloween filled with lots of laughs!

Have fun dressing up, getting candy, and getting scared. Wishing you a fun Halloween.

Hope that this Halloween is full of magic, fun and creepy surprises that create memories you’ll cherish forever. Have a spooktacular Halloween!

Hope that you have the craziest celebrations on Halloween night with ghosts and witches, goblins and other creatures of fright. Happy Halloween!

Hoping that we’ll have a hauntingly good time together on Halloween. Happy Halloween dear friends!

I hope you are able to dance like a ghost this Halloween. Let’s BOOOgie!

It’s Halloween and time for some ghoulish fun! Just sense the shiver running down your spine… and feel the chilliness of your body. Get ready for some spooky fun on the darkest night of the year. Happy Halloween!

It’s the night of the evil and dead and time to get dressed in your creepiest best. Hope that you have the most happening celebration on Halloween!

Let’s carve out pumpkins on Halloween and enjoy the thrills of the frightful night. Have a happy Halloween!

May the jack-o-lanterns of golden hue burn bright and pierce through the future’s veil to show what destiny holds for you on the dark Halloween night. Wishing you groovy surprises on Halloween!

On the night of the dead, I wish that you experience spine-chilling thrill and creepy adventures that add cheer to your celebrations. Have a groovy Halloween!

Shadows of a thousand years rise again unseen, voices whisper in the trees: Tonight is Halloween!

Tonight is the night when you’ll experience the fright. So, don’t be amused or scared. Just be prepared for it’s the Halloween night. Wishing you creepy fun and delight on Halloween!

Wishing that you enjoy the darkest night, as the shadows of a thousand years rise again unseen and unknown voices whisper in the trees, saying that it is Halloween! Have a frightfully good time on Halloween!