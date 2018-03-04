MESAJE de 8 Martie Ziua Femeii în engleză. Ziua Mamei – Felicitări şi urări în limba engleză

Love is to think about someone else more times in a day than you think about yourself.

Don’t fall in love with someone you can live with, fall in love with someone you can’t live without.

Memories sometimes behave in a crazy way. They leave u alone, when u are in a crowd & when u are alone they stand along with u like a crowd.

Your absence has gone through meLike thread through a needleEverything I do is stitched with its color.

A gift of love … From me to you, to say are special to me. I feel lucky every day when I’m with you.

I feel something in my heart, it’s like a little flame, every time I see you, this flame lights up, this flame is special for you, because I LOVE YOU!

I do not love you with my heart but with my soul. Because one day my heart will stop to beat and my soul will burn always for you.

Mama i love you, mama I care / Mama I love you, mama my friend / You’re my friend

Dear madam, in this wonderful day dedicated to all the women, I want to compliment and wish you to be happy and loved by all of your dears!

You are an exemplar woman who deserves all the good things in the world and all the fine things in the world. Health and peace in your family! Take care of yourself. Goodbye

There are a million stars and a million dreams, you are the only star for me, the only dream i dream!

Can I say I love you today? If not, can I ask you again tomorrow? And the day after tomorrow? And the day after that?

Coz I’ll be loving you every single day of my life.

If you love someone, you give everything you can and don’t expect to receive anything in return.